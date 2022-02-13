Check out how Team USA's way-too-early Super Bowl predictions fared

Helmets of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals sit in front of the Lombardi Trophy.

Only one member of Team USA correctly predicted who would win Super Bowl LVI – well, at least, technically.

Before the season, NBC asked American stars to give their way too early Super Bowl predictions, and none of them picked either the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals.

Kendall Coyne Schofield picked the Kansas City Chiefs, Elana Meyers Taylor chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Wise went with the San Francisco 49ers – all strong predictions, but none were correct.

In the end, it was Chloe Kim who delivered the only truthful prediction.

Ad

View social media post: https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1492644371648454657

Catch both the Super Bowl (6:30 p.m. ET) and the Olympics immediately afterwards on Sunday on NBC.