WATCH: Area teams advance in Region tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Region 3D matchup, #1 Cave Spring beat #8 William Byrd 64-43. On the other side of the bracket, #2 Northside beat #7 Christiansburg 85-43.

“It’s a really strong region. We don’t take any game for granted, we were ready to go tonight as evident by the play of the players, we’re just hoping for that next chance here,” head coach Bill Pope said. “You know that you can’t get to do any do-overs, you have to be ready to go each night and it’s a really strong region, so we’re going to respect all the opponents.”

Northside will play Lord Botetourt on Thursday.

Over in Region 3C girls, #2 Liberty Christian beat #7 Wilson Memorial 52-33.

“When you get in these playoff games teams are going to make a run at you and I’m real proud of our girls staying in there, staying with the defense helping each other,” head coach Chuck Thomas said. “We knew they’d make a run, they have a good team, but just proud of our girls.”

Liberty Christian will play Spotswood on Thursday.

More Boys scores:

Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53

Region 2C

Floyd County 82, Chatham 65

James River-Buchanan 68, Alleghany 30

Martinsville 62, Dan River 39

Radford 62, Nelson County 45

Region 3C

Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Charlottesville 65

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50

Region 3D

Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55

Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43

Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72

Northside 85, Christiansburg 43

Region 4D

E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35

Western Albemarle 48, GW-Danville 40

More Girls scores:

Region 3C

Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33

Region 3D

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38

Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

Region 4D

E.C. Glass 63, Halifax County 56

Pulaski County 63, Louisa 49