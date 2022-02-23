WATCH: Area teams advance in Region tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Region 3D matchup, #1 Cave Spring beat #8 William Byrd 64-43. On the other side of the bracket, #2 Northside beat #7 Christiansburg 85-43.
“It’s a really strong region. We don’t take any game for granted, we were ready to go tonight as evident by the play of the players, we’re just hoping for that next chance here,” head coach Bill Pope said. “You know that you can’t get to do any do-overs, you have to be ready to go each night and it’s a really strong region, so we’re going to respect all the opponents.”
Northside will play Lord Botetourt on Thursday.
Over in Region 3C girls, #2 Liberty Christian beat #7 Wilson Memorial 52-33.
“When you get in these playoff games teams are going to make a run at you and I’m real proud of our girls staying in there, staying with the defense helping each other,” head coach Chuck Thomas said. “We knew they’d make a run, they have a good team, but just proud of our girls.”
Liberty Christian will play Spotswood on Thursday.
More Boys scores:
Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53
Region 2C
Floyd County 82, Chatham 65
James River-Buchanan 68, Alleghany 30
Martinsville 62, Dan River 39
Radford 62, Nelson County 45
Region 3C
Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Charlottesville 65
Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50
Region 3D
Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55
Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72
Northside 85, Christiansburg 43
Region 4D
E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35
Western Albemarle 48, GW-Danville 40
More Girls scores:
Region 3C
Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33
Region 3D
Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28
Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38
Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35
Staunton River 68, Northside 39
Region 4D
E.C. Glass 63, Halifax County 56
Pulaski County 63, Louisa 49