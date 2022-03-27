VMI football opens their first spring football camp in three years

LEXINGTON, Va. – The springtime sure has been good to the VMI Keydets. This time last year, they were working towards a Southern Conference title.

“The funny thing is, this is my senior year and my first spring ball,” linebacker Stone Snyder said.

The Keydets played 19 weeks of football in a span of 19 months. So this year’s spring camp offers time to breathe, and work on the changes made in the offseason.

“I’m just looking forward to be with my guys, build better relationships with my guys, especially the new coaches that we have,” running back Hunter Rice said.

One of the new coaches being defensive coordinator Nick Reveiz, whose style is known to be speedy and swarming.

“At Albany State last year, they were #1 in the nation in scoring defense and total defense,” Wachenheim said. “He’s a proven performer and were looking forward to him leading our defense.”

“Multiple defenses, high energy, he wants everyone to fly to the ball,” Snyder added. “Just play fast, fast and physical, I think you’ll see that a lot this year.”

VMI also returns multiple key players, this time in veteran roles, like quarterback Seth Morgan and linebacker Stone Snyder.

“The experience I’ve had over the last two seasons, we’re really building something strong here and I’m really assuming that veteran role and I’m ready for it,” Morgan said.

“I think experience is a great teacher and what I’ve been putting out there, you do your best fishing in your own pond,” Wachenheim said. “And to bring a player back that you know everything about, that’s huge.”

The goal of winning a championship hasn’t waivered, there now is just more time to prepare.

“Everyone keeping their heads, doing what you got to do, come out here and put the work in, I think we should be just fine,” Hunter Rice finished.