Roanoke’s Roger Ayers tabbed as one of eleven Final Four referees

ROANOKE, Va. – The NCAA Men’s Final Four may be in New Orleans a.k.a. the Big Easy, but it will have a little Star City flare this weekend.

Roanoke native Roger Ayers was one of eleven referees selected to work the 2022 Final Four.

Ayers has worked countless games throughout his career that has spanned more than two decades, working his way to becoming one of the more respected referees in the game.

He’s worked games in the ACC, Big East and Atlantic 10 conferences just to name a few. He will be making the fourth trip of his career to the Final Four later this week.

“The 2022 NCAA tournament officials have collectively done a great job of officiating the tournament,” said J.D. Collins.

He serves as the national coordinator of officiating.

“We are fortunate to have a very qualified pool of officials, many of whom could have been chosen to work the Final Four. Getting the opportunity to officiate the Final Four is an honor and a privilege for these 11 men. The officials working the Final Four reflect the efforts of all their peers and I am extremely proud of each of these individuals for being selected.”

The officiating assignments for each semifinal game, as well as Monday night’s national championship game, will be announced an hour before each game.