54º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Virginia Tech’s Jaden Payoute ends football career with medical disqualification

Payoute missed the 2020 season with a broken foot

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Football, Virginia Tech Sports, Jaden Payoute, Medical Disqualification, Justin Fuente
Jaden Payoute in the NewEra Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute announced his intention to take a medical disqualification, ending his football career.

The Chesterfield native made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, stating that “The last 18 months have been exceedingly difficult for me.”

“After lengthy conversations with my family and coaches, as well as many hours of prayer, I have made the difficult decision to take a medical disqualification and conclude my football career at Virginia Tech.”

Payoute appeared in 11 games and made a single catch in the recent Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter