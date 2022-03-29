Virginia Tech’s Jaden Payoute ends football career with medical disqualification

Jaden Payoute in the NewEra Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute announced his intention to take a medical disqualification, ending his football career.

The Chesterfield native made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, stating that “The last 18 months have been exceedingly difficult for me.”

“After lengthy conversations with my family and coaches, as well as many hours of prayer, I have made the difficult decision to take a medical disqualification and conclude my football career at Virginia Tech.”

Thank you Hokie Nation for the endless love and support. Will always be a Hokie forever 🧡 #4704 pic.twitter.com/MYQ2T6lsh0 — Jaden Payoute (@JJPayoute_1) March 29, 2022

Payoute appeared in 11 games and made a single catch in the recent Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland.