Salem Red Sox have early lead over Lynchburg Hillcats in suspended opener

SALEM, Va. – Opening night of Carolina League baseball typically requires a fleece or jacket to accompany the cool spring nights we have in early southwest Virginia. But Friday night’s season opener between the Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats also required an umbrella, rain jacket and even gloves at times.

Dark rain clouds moved into the area at the time of the first pitch offering just an occasional sprinkle. In the top of the first, Lynchburg had two men reach base with no outs. Though threatening, the Red Sox starting pitcher Wilkelman Gonzalez went on to pick up -back-to-back strikeouts followed by a ground out to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the inning, Brainer Bonaci was walked before he would steal second base. Getting in scoring position was huge as Marcelo Mayer hit a sharp ground ball to deep left field. Bonaci would score for the 1-0 lead.

The Hillcats had nothing to offer in the top of the third before the game was suspended due to the weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, resuming play in the bottom of the second inning at 1 p.m.