Salem Red Sox win doubleheader over Lynchburg

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox and Lynchburg Hillcats were forced to play a doubleheader after heavy rain moved into the area on Friday night. The teams completed just 1.5 innings before it was suspended and scheduled to resume Saturday.

On Saturday, the bats were loud in game one as Salem jumped to a 6-0 lead heading to the 5th inning. Lynchburg responded with seven runs to take the lead, only until the Red Sox had another burst of offense for the 11-8 victory.

In game two, Salem was also victorious 4-3.

