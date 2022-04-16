Brookside golf course celebrates 60th year

Roanoke, Va. – It has served the community for decades and this year the iconic Brookside Golf Course is celebrating 60 years of operation.

The par 3 course in North Roanoke county opened in 1962, and still stands as the only par 3 golf course in our area.

As part of the 60th anniversary the course recently hosted a “generations tournament” that featured 12 teams that had to be comprised of 3 players from different generations.

While most small businesses struggled through the pandemic the past few years, Brookside actually grew in membership. That growth is something that manager Jim Wolfe credits to sincere community support.

“Brookside is unique in the fact that all levels of golfers can enjoy it here. It’s challenging enough for the good golfers, it’s simple enough for beginners to learn and appreciate and enjoy the game. It doesn’t take that long,” Wolfe explained.

Brookside is now offering ‘foot golf’ as well as ‘fling golf’ for those that would like to try something other than the traditional game.