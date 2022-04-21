50º

Staunton River signs 11 to the next level

Golden Eagles celebrate spring signing period

Moneta, Va. – Girls Basketball: -

Jenni Levine - University of South Carolina - Upstate - Years as a Varsity starter and position: 3 (would have been 4 if we had a season last year)- Point Guard - Significant Stats & Records: Stats: 23.67 points per game, 9.29 rebounds per game, 4.93 assists per game Records: Most points in a season with 639 and Most career points in school history with 1, 252 points - All-District/Region/State Honors: BRD Player of the year -2022, First Team All-District - 2019 & 2020, 3-D Regional Player of the year: 2022 First Team All-Region 2020, Honorable Mention All-Region-

Cali Levine - University of South Carolina - Upstate - Years as a Varsity starter and position: 2 years, guard - Significant Stats & Records:11.4 points per game, 2.63 steals per game, - All-District/Region/State Honors: First Team All-District- 2022, Second Team All-District 2020, First Team All-Region- 2022, Honorable Mention All-Region

Jayda Jones - Eastern Mennonite University - Years as a Varsity starter and position 1 year and guard - Significant Stats & Records: 7 points per game, 2.74 steals per game - All-District/Region/State Honors: Second Team All-District 2022, Second Team All-Region-

Soccer (Girls)- Megan Vess - Sweet Briar - 4 Year Varsity Starter at Center Back - Versatile, team player on defense - Current Captain on the team

Softball - Abby McGuire - Ferrum College - Hart Presidential Scholarship (Full Tuition Scholarship) - 4 Year Varsity Starter at 1B and Pitching as well as a two-year captain - 2019: .415 BA, - 2021: .300 BA, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs - Currently batting .517 with 7 RBIs through 10 games. - 2019 1st Team All-District Utility Player & Region 3D Honorable Mention; 2021 2nd Team All-District 1B, Region 3D Honorable Mention

Track & Field - Kayden Ryder - Ferrum College - 4/Distance - 10x State Qualifier, School Record 500, District Champ, Region Champ, School Record 4x4, All-time fastest list: 800, 400, 500, 1000 - All-State, All-Region, All-District SRHS

Keith Johnson - Averett University - 4/Distance - Cross country State Qualifier, District champ, Regional champ, All-time fastest for 3200 Meters and 5k - All-District, All-Region

Malakhi Gregory - University of Lynchburg - 4/Sprints and Jumps - 9x State Qualifier, School Record 4x4, All-time best list: Long jump, Triple Jump, 200 - All-District, All-Region, All-State

Lilly Phillips - Hollins University - Years as a Varsity starter and position 3 years outdoor 1 year indoor Thrower - Significant Stats & Records - All-District/Region/State Honors 3 time regional qualifier

Wrestling - Logan Arnold - Signing with ….Emory and Henry College - Years as a Varsity starter and position 4 Year varsity starter - Significant Stats & Records 91 Career Wins - 2 Time State qualifier, 3-time district champion, Region champion, and State Runner up 2022 also a Member of Team VA that went to Fargo North Dakota, and competed at the freestyle and Greco National Championships

- Hunter Brown - Signing with Emory and Henry College - Years as a Varsity starter and position 4 year Varsity Starter - Significant Stats & Records 80 Career Wins.

