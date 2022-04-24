On to the Final: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs entered the SPHL Playoffs as the eighth and final seed--but that seed was not indicative of the drive, passion and hunger the team truly plays with. Much like the top-seed Knoxville learned last week, Huntsville became the latest victim of the Dawgs passionate play on Saturday night.

Roanoke defeated Huntsville 2-0 for a semifinals series sweep to advance to the SPHL President’s Cup Final for the first time in franchise history.

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush made 14 saves in the opening period as Roanoke and Huntsville were scoreless through one period of play. The scoring opened up in the second period as Matt O’Dea fed Brady Heppner at the 4:20 mark for the 1-0 Rail Yard Dawgs lead.

The Havoc were held scoreless as Roudebush knocked away a total of 36 shots in the win.

The Dawgs struck again late as Nick Ford connected on a rebound goal for a 2-0 lead.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will travel for Game One and Two against the Peoria Riverman, and will play on Thursday and Friday night at 8:15 p.m. EST. Roanoke will then host Peoria for Game Three at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 2, and will host Game Four if necessary at the same time on the following Tuesday. If necessary, Game Five will be back in Peoria on Thursday, May 5, at 8:15 p.m. EST.