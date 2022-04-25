Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma declares for NBA Draft

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) shoots against North Carolina's Kerwin Walton (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma has decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft with an agent--forgoing his remaining college eligibility. The Berlin, Maryland native made the announcement via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Aluma transferred to Virginia Tech following head coach Mike Young back in 2019. He’s started all 58 games the past two seasons and led the Hokies in scoring, averaging 15.2 and 15.8 points respectively. Aluma improved his shooting from 49 percent to 53 percent this past season.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma dunks in front of Texas's Jase Febres during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For the second year in a row, Aluma was also named to the All-ACC Second Team and helped lead Virginia Tech to an historic ACC Tournament Championship in Brooklyn. There, he eanred a spot on the ACC All-Tournament First Team after notching 19 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game versus Duke.

Aluma ends his college career having scored over 1,200 points and over 700 rebounds.

Aluma’s decision comes two weeks after Justyn Mutts announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft but maintain college eligibility.