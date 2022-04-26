Frank Beamer teeing up to compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

A familiar Blacksburg face is headed to Georgia once again to compete in this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge.
Frank Beamer will represent Hokie Nation in the 15th annual charity golf tournament against 21 current and former college football coaches.
The coaches will be competing for a share of a hefty $330,000 prize, which will go to charitable foundations handpicked by the coaches themselves.
If Beamer wins, he said he will donate his winnings to the American Cancer Society.
The organizers of the Peach Bowl said pairings for the coaches will be announced before the event takes place.
The Peach Bowl Challenge will be held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Here’s a breakdown of the 22 coaches, their school(s) and what charity they plan to donate their winnings to:
|Coach
|Current or Former FBS school(s)
|Charity
|Dino Babers
|Syracuse
|Dick Tomey Legacy Fund - Positive Coaching Alliance
|Frank Beamer
|Virginia Tech
|American Cancer Society
|Shane Beamer
|South Carolina
|The Beamer Family Foundation
|Mike Cavan
|SMU
|Cornerstone Church Athens
|Mark Dantonio
|Cincinnati, Michigan State
|George Webster Scholarship
|Dave Doeren
|NC State
|GiGi’s Playhouse
|Randy Edsall
|Maryland, UConn
|Edsall Family Foundation
|Chan Gailey
|Georgia Tech
|Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
|Jim Grobe
|Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
|Fisher DeBerry Foundation
|Paul Johnson
|Navy, Georgia Tech
|Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
|Gus Malzahn
|UCF
|A Level Up
|Jeff Monken
|Army
|Mission 22
|Dan Mullen
|Mississippi State, Florida
|Mullen Family 36 Foundation
|Pat Narduzzi
|Pitt
|Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund
|Rick Neuheisel
|Colorado, Washington, UCLA
|Wedgewood Charity
|Houston Nutt
|Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
|Chickasaw Foundation
|Tom O’ Brien
|Boston College, NC State
|National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
|Scott Satterfield
|Louisville
|USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter)
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
|Steve Spurrier
|Duke, Florida, South Carolina
|HBC Foundation
|Tommy Tuberville
|Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati
|Tommy Tuberville Foundation