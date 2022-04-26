Frank Beamer teeing up to compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer watches the action against Florida State in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010.

A familiar Blacksburg face is headed to Georgia once again to compete in this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge.

Frank Beamer will represent Hokie Nation in the 15th annual charity golf tournament against 21 current and former college football coaches.

The coaches will be competing for a share of a hefty $330,000 prize, which will go to charitable foundations handpicked by the coaches themselves.

If Beamer wins, he said he will donate his winnings to the American Cancer Society.

The organizers of the Peach Bowl said pairings for the coaches will be announced before the event takes place.

The Peach Bowl Challenge will be held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Here’s a breakdown of the 22 coaches, their school(s) and what charity they plan to donate their winnings to: