Frank Beamer teeing up to compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

The charity golf tournament will be held on May 3

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Frank Beamer, Peach Bowl Challenge, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer watches the action against Florida State in the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A familiar Blacksburg face is headed to Georgia once again to compete in this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge.

Frank Beamer will represent Hokie Nation in the 15th annual charity golf tournament against 21 current and former college football coaches.

The coaches will be competing for a share of a hefty $330,000 prize, which will go to charitable foundations handpicked by the coaches themselves.

If Beamer wins, he said he will donate his winnings to the American Cancer Society.

The organizers of the Peach Bowl said pairings for the coaches will be announced before the event takes place.

The Peach Bowl Challenge will be held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Here’s a breakdown of the 22 coaches, their school(s) and what charity they plan to donate their winnings to:

CoachCurrent or Former FBS school(s)Charity
Dino BabersSyracuseDick Tomey Legacy Fund - Positive Coaching Alliance
Frank BeamerVirginia TechAmerican Cancer Society
Shane BeamerSouth CarolinaThe Beamer Family Foundation
Mike CavanSMUCornerstone Church Athens
Mark DantonioCincinnati, Michigan StateGeorge Webster Scholarship
Dave DoerenNC StateGiGi’s Playhouse
Randy EdsallMaryland, UConnEdsall Family Foundation
Chan GaileyGeorgia TechFellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
Jim GrobeOhio, Wake Forest, BaylorFisher DeBerry Foundation
Paul JohnsonNavy, Georgia TechPaul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Gus MalzahnUCFA Level Up
Jeff MonkenArmyMission 22
Dan MullenMississippi State, FloridaMullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat NarduzziPittStanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund
Rick NeuheiselColorado, Washington, UCLAWedgewood Charity
Houston NuttBoise State, Arkansas, Ole MissChickasaw Foundation
Tom O’ BrienBoston College, NC StateNational Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Scott SatterfieldLouisvilleUSA Cares (Kentucky Chapter)
Kirby SmartGeorgiaThe Kirby Smart Family Foundation
Steve SpurrierDuke, Florida, South CarolinaHBC Foundation
Tommy TubervilleOle Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, CincinnatiTommy Tuberville Foundation

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

