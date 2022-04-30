Brookville’s Destiny Calloway signs with South Carolina State

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Destiny Calloway signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to play softball at South Carolina State. Calloway is a pitcher for Brookville.

Calloway missed her entire sophomore season, a crucial recruiting period, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she was able to earn a scholarship at her dream school.

“During COVID it was hard and stressful, but at the same time I knew I had to find a way to get work done,” Calloways said. “I like the place, it was really nice. I like the environment around it, people were nice, it was an HBCU, I wanted to go to one, I always had a dream to go there, and I had a good connection with the coach.”