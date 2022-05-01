ODAC Softball: Lynchburg eliminates Ferrum with 6-1 win

SALEM, Va. – Kailey Dorcsis pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run as #1 Lynchburg (ranked 24th nationally) defeated #6 Ferrum 6-1 in the ODAC Softball Tournament. The Panthers were eliminated with the loss.

The Hornets scored its first runs in the opening inning off RBI singles from Sophie Tully and Gracie Dooley.

Ferrum scored its lone run in the sixth inning but William Byrd product Lexi Powell countered that by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning.

With the win, Lynchburg advances to the loser-out bracket to play No. 13 Randolph-Macon. That game will start at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The other matchup, Roanoke vs. Virginia Wesleyan will also start at 9 a.m. at Moyer Sports Complex.