52º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

ODAC Softball: Lynchburg eliminates Ferrum with 6-1 win

Hornets allowed just two hits and one run in the victory

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: ODAC Softball, Lynchburg Hornets, Ferrum Panthers, Moyer Sports Complex

SALEM, Va. – Kailey Dorcsis pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run as #1 Lynchburg (ranked 24th nationally) defeated #6 Ferrum 6-1 in the ODAC Softball Tournament. The Panthers were eliminated with the loss.

The Hornets scored its first runs in the opening inning off RBI singles from Sophie Tully and Gracie Dooley.

Ferrum scored its lone run in the sixth inning but William Byrd product Lexi Powell countered that by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning.

With the win, Lynchburg advances to the loser-out bracket to play No. 13 Randolph-Macon. That game will start at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The other matchup, Roanoke vs. Virginia Wesleyan will also start at 9 a.m. at Moyer Sports Complex.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter