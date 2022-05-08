W&L women, Lynchburg men claim ODAC lacrosse titles

ROANOKE, Va. – Sophomore attacker Hanna Bishop scored a career-high six goals to lead top-seeded Washington and Lee to an 11-5 win over No. 2 Roanoke to claim the ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Bishop got things started just 40 seconds into the game when she scored an unassisted goal for a 1-0 lead. Junior midfielder Jenny Lisovicz scored on a free-position shot at the 11:09 mark for a 2-0 lead, but the Maroons (15-4) retaliated just 1:01 later when sophomore attacker Tiernan Conner scored unassisted to make it 2-1 with 10:08 left in the opening period.

Bishop scored her second goal on a free-position shot at the 8:26 mark, and junior attacker Allie Schwab found the back of the net on a free-position shot of her own to close the first quarter with a 4-1 advantage.

Roanoke opened the second quarter with a goal by senior attacker Lilly Blair at 13:58 to make it 4-2 and the Maroons’ defense tightened from there, holding the Generals scoreless while another Blair goal pulled Roanoke to within 4-3 with 1:36 left in the first half.

W&L’s (17-2) offense came alive in the final moments of the second quarter, however, with Bishop scoring back-to-back goals at 0:59 and :05 to give the Generals a 6-3 lead at the break. The Blue & White began to assume control of the contest in the third period, holding the Maroons without a goal while adding scores from senior attacker Katherine Faria and Bishop, to assume an 8-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Faria and Bishop both found the net in the opening 3:58 of the fourth period for a 10-3 lead and the Generals cruised from there.

On the men’s side of the ODAC Lacrosse Tournament, Lynchburg defeated Hampden-Sydney 18-7 to claim its second consecutive title, ninth overall in program history. The Hornets held just a 5-3 halftime advantage before Riley Mitchell jump started a huge second half of scoring for Lynchburg. Ranked as the No. 11 in all of division three lacrosse, Lynchburg gets the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament where it will make its 15th appearance in school history.