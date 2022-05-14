Liberty softball wins back-to-back ASUN Titles

Liberty defeats North Florida to claim the 2022 ASUN Championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 1 seed Liberty earned its second straight ASUN Softball Championship title, downing third-seeded North Florida 9-0 in five innings, Saturday at UNF Softball Complex.

The Lady Flames (43-16) earned the ASUN’s automatic qualifying berth to the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Championship, whose field will be announced tomorrow at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. North Florida, making its second appearance in the ASUN final, finishes at 42-17, tying its program NCAA Division I record for single-season wins.

Liberty earned its second ASUN title in a row after winning three conference tournament titles (2002, 2011, 2018) while in the Big South. This is the first time in program history that the Lady Flames have claimed back-to-back conference tournament titles. Before this year, USC Upstate (2015-17) was the most recent ASUN team to win consecutive ASUN Softball Championship titles.

Liberty senior Kara Canetto was named the ASUN Tournament MVP, becoming the sixth Liberty player and first since Amber Bishop-Riley to be named conference tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Karlie Keeney, Rachel Roupe and Mary Claire Wilson.