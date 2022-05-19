WATCH: Hillcats outslug Red Sox in Wednesday night matchup

SALEM, Va. – For the second night in a row the Lynchburg Hillcats put up double digit runs in a win over rival Salem. Last night they secured an 11-4 win to open this latest road swing in Salem. Wednesday they followed it up with a 10-2 thrashing of their 460 rivals. Third baseman Milan Tolentino led the way, going 3-or-5 with 3 runs batted in and a run scored. The Hillcats are 19-15 on the season. The Red Sox fall to 17-18.