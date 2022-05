ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames softball season has come to and end after a 7-2 loss to No. 19 Georgia.

Devyn Howard his a 2-run home run to pull the Flames within a a 3-2 score. Liberty ran into trouble in the fifth inning when Georgia yielded a run off a bases loaded walk. The Bulldogs went on to add late insurance runs to secure the victory.

Liberty was forced into the elimination game after the Regional host Duke defeated them 5-0 earlier in the day Saturday.