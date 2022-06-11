Hokies down Sooners, even Super-Regional series

Blacksburg, Va. – What a difference a day makes. Virginia Tech bounced back from a game one loss with a responding 14-8 win to even its Super-Regional series at 1-1.

The Hokies looked like a different club right from the jump--Nick Biddison homered to left field on second pitch of the game for a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Hokies we have become accustomed to, started “hammering”. Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter both hit two run homers to make it 5-0.

The Sooners responded to get the game within 5-4 before the Hokies offense returned fire. The Hokies second four run inning game in the 5th, beginning with a Tanner Schbel home run, the Hokies 4th homer of the day. The Hokies offense remained relentless.. scoring four more runs in the 7th and eighth inning to stretch the lead to 13-5. The final would go in the books at 14-8.

The Hokies Gavin Cross finished with a triple and a home run. NIck Biddison homered twice in the win. Reliever Jonah Hurney got the win, recording 7 strikeouts.

“I think obviously—probably a really fun game to watch for a lot of people. [The game had] a lot of offense, a lot of different pitching changes. I think it was like an exercise in toughness for our guys. They showed you how tough they are [and] how good they are, again. They’ve been showing that for a long time. A lot of different contribution [from] DeMartini, Hunter and Biddison. Hurney was tremendous, among others. Higgins was good, too. We’ve got a lot of guys that contribute, but again, you don’t get to this stage with one or two guys. Just happy for our guys that we get to host a game three at our place. [I’m] happy for the fans [and] I really look forward to tomorrow,” Hokies Head Coach John Szefc said.

Game three to decide the series will begin at 1 pm Sunday.