Red Sox thump Shorebirds in series opener 12-3

SALEM, Va. – On what was “Camp Day” at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the Salem Red Sox certainly gave the hundreds of kids in attendance something to cheer about. The team tallied nine hits including a six-run 3rd inning on it’s way to a 12-3 victory. The win puts the Red Sox at .500 on the season (29-29).

On a day where temperatures reached over 90 degrees, Salem’s production at the plate was even hotter. It started in the third inning when Blaze Jordan hit his fourth home run of the season to give the Red Sox a 5-1 advantage. That was later followed up by a bases loaded walk that yielded another run. Brainer Bonaci added a 2-run single as Salem held an 8-1 lead after three innings of play.

Salem added four more runs in the fifth inning. Eddinson Paulino hit a solo home run to right field. Niko Kavadas hit a two-run double before Blaze Jordan added a single that yielded a run on a throwing error.

The Red Sox were walked 13 times during Tuesday’s matchup. Game two of the series will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Salem Memorial Ballpark.