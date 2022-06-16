81º

Sports

Shorebirds turn tables, edge Salem 7-5

Delmarva bounces back from 9 run loss on Tuesday

John Appicello, Sports Director

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Salem Red Sox, Delmarva Shorebirds, Carolina League

Salem, Va – Demarva turned the tables on Salem after a 12-3 defeat on Tuesday by outdueling the Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. The game was knotted at three-three when the Shorebirds put up three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. Delmarva’s Trendon Craig had a two-run single that plated Heston Kjersted and Noelberth Romero. Salem’s Eddinson Paulino had a 2-4 night with an RBI and 2 runs scored. The Red Sox fall to 29-30. Delmarva stands 20-38. The series continues Thursday night with a 7:05 scheduled start from Salem Stadium.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter