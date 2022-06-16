Shorebirds turn tables, edge Salem 7-5

Salem, Va – Demarva turned the tables on Salem after a 12-3 defeat on Tuesday by outdueling the Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. The game was knotted at three-three when the Shorebirds put up three runs in the fourth to take the lead for good. Delmarva’s Trendon Craig had a two-run single that plated Heston Kjersted and Noelberth Romero. Salem’s Eddinson Paulino had a 2-4 night with an RBI and 2 runs scored. The Red Sox fall to 29-30. Delmarva stands 20-38. The series continues Thursday night with a 7:05 scheduled start from Salem Stadium.