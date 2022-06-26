Tony Stewart wins third SRX race at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – It was a weekend full of events at South Boston Speedway, headlined by the Camping World SRX main event on Saturday night. The 100 lap event featured 5 NASCAR drivers that included Tony Stewart. It also included IndyCar/Sports Car drivers Marco Andretti and Helio Castroneves just to name a few. Danville’s Peyton Sellers was the lone local driver in the race.

It proved to be a physical battle Saturday night. Stewart, who started the main event in second place, went back and forth with Marco Andretti and Greg Biffle. While Michael Waltrip and Ryan Hunter-Reay had their own battle play out throughout the race that finally came to a head during a late caution when Hunter-Reay eventually ended Waltrip’s night early with subsequent contact.

In the end it proved to be Tony Stewart claiming the checkered flag in South Boston, his third in the SRX Series.