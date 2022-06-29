Living up to his name: Blaze Jordan heating up to expectations

SALEM, Va. – If you take a quick glance at the top 30 prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization you’ll see six guys that play suit up for Salem at Carilion Clinic Field. That includes one player who’s game has been heating up--very fitting considering his name.

“The history of the name...is that on the birth certificate?” It is on the birth certificate. My name is actually Blaze.”

19 year old third baseman Blaze Jordan had his first spark of success in 2019 when he became the T-Mobile High School Home Run Derby winner.

Selected in the 3rd round of the 2020 amateur draft by Boston, Blaze has always known the expectations and chatter would be high.

“It’s one of those things that comes with the job and all that,” said Blaze. “When I was younger I would get a little bit here and there but now it’s like to a bigger extent because you have a whole fan base watching and all that. But I’ve just embraced it.”

Ad

Blaze’s bat has been sizzling of late as he leads the Red Sox with a .311 average and 78 hits thus far.

“Throughout the whole year my at-bats have gotten a lot better and just learning a lot of that aspect of the game and seeing the type of pitching down here rather than what was in Florida last year.”

And if living up to his first name isn’t good enough, taking on the mindset of another famous Jordan--Michael to be exact--should.

“If you strive to be the best you can be and go out there and perform every night, that helps the team win and that’s the way we look at this thing.”