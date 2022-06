LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salem Red Sox started it’s 2 week road stretch not far from home--just down Rt. 460 to take on the Lynchburg Hillcats.

In what proved to be defensive showcase early on, turned into a 4-0 lead for Lynchburg after the fourth inning. Salem plated three runs in the top of the 5th but nothing else followed. The Hillcats get the series opening win 4-3.