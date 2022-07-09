Robie wrestling camps back after two year hiatus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s not every day you get the opportunity to learn from the best of the best, but high schoolers near and far had the chance this week to do just that- at a nationally ranked, perennial power wrestling program in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech’s Tony Robie held his annual Robie Wrestling Camp this week with the first of four sessions underway in the Beamer Barn. This one being the High School Team Camps, which drew quite the turnout after a 2 year hiatus.

“We’re happy with the turnout after two years off from COVID, we have almost 300 campers, 20 teams here on campus,” Robie said. “It’s just great to be back in the camp business, be able to provide some opportunities for kids to get better at wrestling, facilitate their love for wrestling, hopefully make Virginia Tech wrestling fans at the same time. That’s kind of what our goal here is at camp and it’s going well so far.”

“It’s just such a great opportunity,” Christiansburg sophomore Evan Mefford said. “Not having Robie camp the past two years, ithas been tough, but I mean, being surrounded by all the Virginia Tech guys and having them coach us and critique and build us up just so we can get better, and they do it out of their own free will.”