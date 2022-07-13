Salem splits Wednesday doubleheader with Kannapolis

SALEM, Va. – Severe weather moved in after just three innings of play on Tuesday night forcing a doubleheader between the Salem Red Sox and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Salem was able to squeak out a slim 3-2 victory in game one. The Red Sox pitching staff racked up 10 strikeouts in the opening game of the six game series with the Cannon Ballers.

Game two--different story. It was a 1-1 ballgame through two innings. But in the top of the third, Kannapolis scored six runs that included an RBI double from Samil Polanco and a 2-run single from Victor Torres. The Cannon Ballers held a 7-1 advantage.

Salem was threatening with two men on base in the bottom of the third when a wild pitch yielded a run. But that was the last of the scoring for the Red Sox. Kannapolis went on to plate four more runs including a home run from Torres in the fifth inning for the 11-2 victory.