“His energy is definitely infectious” Hokie players feeling culture shift at Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a huge culture shift underway in Blacksburg. With the Fuente regime in the rear view, the Brent Pry era is here. Returning players have nothing but positives to report, as change continues at Virginia Tech.

“His energy is definitely infectious, he’s very genuine, treats people the right way and its really easy to get behind a guy like that,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said, who chose to return for another year. “He emphasizes competing in every aspect of life. If you get good enough at competing at an every day basis, it will translate over to your football game.”

“He preaches hard work, and competing, and competition brings trash talk here and there, the energy at practice is unmatched,” wide receiver Kaleb Smith added. “You have the guys who love to compete, we love football, and we love this game, it’s a game at the end of the day and you’re supposed to have fun playing it.”