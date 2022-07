SALEM, Va. – Salem tallied three runs in the first 2 innings on Saturday night and it proved to be enough to earn at 3-2 win over Lynchburg.

The Red Sox pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts while holding the Hillcats to just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox and Hillcats will wrap up the three game series Sunday with the first pitch slated for 5pm from Carilion Clinic Field.