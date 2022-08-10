Mayer, Jordan get the call up to Greenville

SALEM, Va. – They have had two of the hottest bats for the Salem Red Sox this season and now they’ve got the call up to High-A Greenville.

Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan leave Salem leading the team with .286 batting averages. The powerful duo combined for 17 home runs and nearly 200 hits overall.

Mayer, despite missing two-plus weeks of action in April and May due to an injury, ranked among the Carolina League leaders in Batting Average (T-6th, .286), On-Base Percentage (3rd, .406), Slugging Percentage (3rd, .504), OPS (2nd, .910), Doubles (T-2nd, 26), and Extra-Base Hits (7th, 36).

The 4th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Eastlake HS in Chula Vista, CA, Mayer began to hit his stride on July 1st. Over his last 25 contests with Salem, he hit .313 (26-for-83) – including six multi-hit games – with 3 homers, 14 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

Blaze Jordan currently ranks as the sixth overall prospect in the Boston farm system. Also just 19-years-old, the corner infielder slashed .286/.357/.446 across 95 games with Salem, where he ranked amongst the Carolina League leaders in Batting Average (T-6th, .286), RBI (T-4th, 57), Hits (1st, 106), Doubles (1st, 29), Extra-Base Hits (T-3rd, 40) and Total Bases (2nd, 165).

A 3rd round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Mississippi, Jordan also garnered Carolina League Player of the Week honors this season. During the week of May 9th – 15th, Jordan hit .409 (9-for-22) with four doubles, two homers, four RBI, and five runs scored versus Delmarva.