1st and 10 Camp Tour: Brookville returns with an experienced, physical offensive line

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Brookville head coach Jon Meeks has been coaching for more than two decades but entering 2022, he’s reached a “first”.

“We have seven current varsity players that started for me as freshmen on varsity,” Meeks said. “It’s very rare. You might have one or two freshmen per year.”

The Bee hive is full of talented, hungry guys that are ready to prove their worth after a Region 3C Final loss to Liberty Christian Academy. LCA would later become the Class 3 State Runner-Up.

“It’s always fun practicing on Thanksgiving Day. It makes you feel like you’re doing something right,” said Meeks.

The players are also using that loss as added motivation.

“We’re just ready to win,” said Steve Preston. “We’re ready to leave everything on the field, don’t slack off on plays.”

Brookville had two 3-game win streaks in 2021 and with a more veteran group, including one of the strongest spots being the offensive line, they are ready to compete at a higher level.

Ad

“When we start having win streaks I think that’s when everyone realizes we’re in this now, we got this and let’s keep working and doing our jobs and winning games,” Preston said.

“Everyone has been the underdog but now we’re all on top, the oldest, we’re going to show people what we’re made of this year,” said offensive lineman Tom Frett.

“Just having them that long I think the leadership and knowing how we do things and how we operate, they’ve been with us so long, I’ve seen it trickle down to the others guys too. Everything is installed it’s just a matter of fine tuning every little detail,” Meeks said.

The Bees open the season on the road at Patrick Henry on August 26.