1st and 10 Camp Tour: Glenvar stays consistent with mix of young and old on largest roster to date

GLENVAR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour rolls on to Glenvar, where the Highlanders are prepping for another dominant season.

Last year, the Highlanders went 11-2, with their final loss in the Region 2 final to Appomattox.

Glenvar is turning the page, boasting of the highest numbers they’ve ever had in fall camp. This year, they’re led by a young quarterback named Eli Taylor, who showed he can play against anyone last fall.

“Our quarterback [Eli], that’s our starting quarterback, he started the Martinsville game and played the second half of the Radford game, he’s really worked hard in the offseason, we’re really excited about how his play has progressed,” Head Coach Kevin Clifford said.

“We have a bunch of young guys that want to work, a bunch of hungry, young guys who are giving their all every practice, going at it every practice, and that’s making us better as a team and they’re really standing out so far this year,” senior Nick Woodson said. “We have a huge senior class this year, I think all of us have developed over the four years that we’ve been here with our great coaching staff. I think we have all peaked as players and hopefully, we will peak as a team.”

Ad

Glenvar will open their season on Friday, August 26th against Galax.