Brewer named QB1 for Liberty Flames

ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames have found themselves a new starting quarterback. After Malik Willis’ departure for the NFL, Charlie Brewer has been tabbed as the Flames next man under center.

Brewer transferred to Liberty after spending 2021 at Utah where he started three games before losing the job to Cameron Rising. He used a redshirt for the remainder of the season, which earned him a sixth year of eligibility.

Prior to transferring to Utah, Brewer was a 4-year starter at Baylor University where he passed for nearly 10,000 yards and 65 touchdowns. He also led the Bears to the Big 12 conference championship game in 2019.

Brewer credits the entire quarterbacks room to his development, growth and learning the playbook.

“Right now, compared to the spring, I just feel a lot more comfortable,” Brewer said in a recent media availability. “Obviously, I had all summer to keep studying it and learning it so I feel like I’m operating at a way higher level than I did in the Spring.”

Brewer beat out redshirt junior Jonathan Bennett, redshirt sophomore Sean Brown, Samford transfer Zak Burnett and Tennessee transfer Kaidon Salter.

Charlie Brewer is the younger brother of former Virginia Tech starting quarterback Michael Brewer.