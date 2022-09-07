Sabalenka returns to US Open semifinals by beating Pliskova

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

NEW YORK – Aryna Sabalenka returned to the U.S. Open semifinals Wednesday with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka is the only player still alive in either draw who reached the final four in Flushing Meadows last year. She lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals.

The No. 6 seed from Belarus will face top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula for a spot in her first Grand Slam final.

“I’m ready for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready for another fight.”

She reached her only other major semifinal last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty.

Sabalenka quickly showed this matchup would be much different, racing to a 4-0 lead against the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up and wrapping up the first set in 28 minutes.

Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, faced No. 9 Andrey Rublev in one men's quarterfinal Wednesday. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 11 Jannik Sinner were to meet in the late match.

Ad

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports