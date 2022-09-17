Virginia survives ODU with last second field goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 16-14 win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium. The two teams combined for over 8000 yards of offense--the Cavaliers racking up 513 alone.

Virginia had the momentum for much of the first half, jumping out to a 10-0 advantage. Old Dominion responded before halftime with a 6 play, 64 yard drive that took just 32 seconds. Hayden Wolff connected with Ali Jennings for a 29 yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 ballgame at halftime.

Both defenses stepped up in the second half with the third quarter going scoreless.

Virginia increased its lead to 13-7 midway through the 4th quarter. But the Monarchs found themselves still in the fight. They put together an 80 yard drive that was capped off by a Zack Kuntz 18 yard touchdown. With the extra point, ODU led 14-13 with 1:01 to play.

But if there were an offense that could drive the field to seal the deal--it’s the Virginia Cavaliers. They drove the field 56 yards setting up Brendan Farrell for what proved to be the game-winning 26 yard field goal.