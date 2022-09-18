Goff throws 4 TD passes, Lions beat Commanders 36-27

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown with running back D'Andre Swift (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mi. – Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown to lift the Detroit Lions to a 36-27 win over Washington. Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead 22-0 at halftime and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders as they rallied. Washington made adjustments to give Carson Wentz more time in the second half.

Wentz took advantage and pulled his team within seven points with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas.

Washington recorded 300-yards passing in back-to-back games for the first time since November 8 and 15th 2020 when they did so against the New York Giants and at Detroit.