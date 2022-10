CHAPEL HILL, NC – After coming out and taking the lead early, Virginia Tech fell 41-10 to North Carolina. The Tarheels racked up 524 yards of total offense, 367 of those through the air.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells connected on 16 of his 26 passes for 139 yards. The lone touchdown for the Hokies was scored on a two yard scramble by Wells.

UNC moves to 4-1 on the season, Hokies fall to 2-3.