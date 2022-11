LYNCHBURG, Va. – Halifax County had E.C. Glass out of sorts early as it held a 12-0 lead over the Hilltoppers. But Jeff Wood’s squad settled in and would score 32 unanswered points on its way to a Region 4D Quarterfinals win over Halifax County.

The Hilltoppers will host fellow Seminole District foe Amherst County in the Region 4D Semifinals.