Wachenheim steps away as VMI head coach

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, left, talks to officials during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ROANOKE, Va. – VMI will be in search of a new head football coach after Scott Wachenheim has decided stepped away from VMI. 10 Sports confirmed Sunday evening that the veteran coach made the decision entirely on his own and that he was never asked or forced out of his role in leading the Keydets.

During his eight year tenure, Wachenheim earned a 24-61 record in Lexington and put the program on the map by reaching new heights in 2021, when VMI earned its first ever FCS Playoff bid. That same season also yielded back-to-back winning season for the program for the first time since 1961-62. In that same season, Wachenheim earned FCS coach of the year honors.

Not gone unnoticed during his time--the great recruiting efforts he and his staff have made here in the Roanoke Valley.