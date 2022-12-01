Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more.

The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday.

The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run from northern Virginia. Glass boasts one of the more prolific offenses in the area, including Region 4D offensive player of the year George White and All-region running back Michael Thomas. They bring a combination of talent, speed and smart decision making.

Veteran head coach Jeff Woody says he wants his team to practice and play loose but keep its discipline and focus.

“As the year has been projecting itself forward, we’ve been playing fundamentally sound, playing disciplined football, holding on to the rock, limiting negative plays and making sure we fit right on defense and executing on offense,” said E.C. Glass head coach Jeff Woody. “That’s making us the best we can possibly be.”

“Last year we were more of a passing offense and passed the ball a lot but this year we learned our identity has been more of a running team and then playing the pass off the run and getting open plays since we can run the ball so well,” said Hilltoppers wide receiver Sam Treacy.

Kickoff for Saturday is set for 5 p.m. at City Stadium.