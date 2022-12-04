Hilltoppers deep postseason run ends in state semifinals against Kettle Run

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass hadn’t reached the state semifinals in 27 years but that changed after the Hilltoppers won their first Region 4D title over Salem. While the team entered the Class 4 state semifinals with lots of momentum, it wasn’t quite ready for an undefeated Kettle Run team.

The Cougars jumped to a 14-0 halftime lead before taking a 20-0 advantage in the third quarter.

E.C. Glass finally got on the board with a 70 yard touchdown pass from George White to Sam Treacy, bringing the score to 20-6 entering the 4th quarter.

The Cougars would counter to hold a 30-6 lead in the fourth quarter. The Hilltoppers added to their score but came up short 30-14.

“They confused us a little bit,” said E.C. Glass head coach Jeff Woody. “We weren’t able to run the ball like we wanted to run the ball and establish that E.C. Glass style of football like we have the last 6 or 7 weeks and we weren’t able to protect the quarterback as well as we wanted to and give credit to them-- they outplayed us, out coached us. I’m proud of the players though. Players don’t lose games, coaches do and to say it like that-- I got outcoached tonight.”