LIV Golf coming to The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – LIV Golf has announced The Greenbrier as a stop on their tour in 2023.

The Old White Course used to be a summer staple on the PGA Tour from 2010 to 2019.

The LIV Golf Tour will be in White Sulphur Springs from August 4 to August 6, with Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson expected to be in attendance.

“LIV Golf World was just looking for venues around the world that kind of meet their qualifications and meet the highest standard in golf,” Greenbrier Director of Public Relations Cam Huffman said. “We’re always interested in hosting other ones, anything that can kind of spread the word about the Greenbrier and bring attention, not only to the Greenbrier but to this wonderful area of the country.”