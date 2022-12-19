Virginia downs Morgan State 84-28, remain unbeaten at 12-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The good times are still rolling in Charlottesville as the Virginia women’s basketball program closed its non-conference slate with an 84-28 victory over Morgan State.

The Cavaliers held just a four point lead after the opening quarter before outscoring the Bears 70-18 in the final three quarters of play. Virginia had three players finish in double figures: Mir McLean (16 points), Camryn Taylor (15 points) and Sam Brunelle (13 points).

While the starters shined, Virginia also had a strong performance from its bench--yielding 30 points. Virginia shot 55.8 percent (29-of-52) overall and went 6-of-15 (40.0 percent) from three-point range.

Morgan State went 0-of-19 from three-point range. It was the first time since 2015 that the Cavaliers held an opponent to zero three-point baskets and first oppenent to be held under 30 points since 2012.

This is the Cavaliers’ first 12-0 start to a season since 1991 and their first 12-game win streak since 1995. Up next, Virginia will open ACC play at Duke on Wednesday night.