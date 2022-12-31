Vikings claim 8th straight Northside Invitational championship

ROANOKE, Va. – In the 23rd annual Northside Invitational Tournament, the host team Northside claimed the championship for the 8th consecutive year.

The Vikings battled the Celtics of Roanoke Catholic in what began as a tight ballgame. Cy Hardy hit a big three pointer as time expired in the first half, giving Northside the 33-32 advantage.

In the second half, the Vikings separated themselves by outscoring the Celtics 22-7. Hardy finished with 15 points. Lawrence Cole finished with a game-high 23 points and was named the tournament MVP. Kai Logan dropped 13 points while Mykell Harvey added 11.

Roanoke Catholic was led by Jacob Estrada who scored 19 points and Josiah Banks added 10.