Watch the latest episode of Chasing Gold: Paris 2024

In advance of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, watch Chasing Gold: Paris 2024! Immerse yourself in the world of Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Summer Games.

Each month look for new one-hour episodes hosted by NBC Sports commentators, including Mike Tirico and Maria Taylor. Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 recaps the most captivating competitions in the years and months before the Games.

Expert analysis along with powerful storytelling will introduce fans to Team USA hopefuls and international athletes in pursuit of their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

For more full episodes of Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 visit NBC Sports on YouTube.

View social media post: https://youtu.be/BJj1GOeM-p4