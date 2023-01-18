1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Glenvar’s Gabe Ford

SALEM, Va. – Glenvar’s been a Class two perennial power in Region C for more than a decade. This season was no different, as the Highlanders caught fire late.

Glenvar got a powerful performance from wide receiver Gabe Ford in a crucial week 10 game versus the then-undefeated Radford. Ford turned in 8 catches for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns later including the game-winner as time expired.

Glenvar earned the upset win 37-34 in the Three Rivers District and cemented Gabe Ford with Player of the week honors. It was a special performance from the senior wideout.

The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour dropped in on Glenvar, to make sure the hardware that was earned was delivered. 10 Sports Brooke Leonard handled the honors.

Glenvar, after a slow start, reached the region finals before falling to another perennial power in Appomattox by 4 points.

“We started off kind of slow, but of course, we always stayed positive. We knew that thing was gonna turn around if we just kept working hard. We had a lot of injuries early on. but we stayed positive and overcame,” Ford said.

“He is a coachable young man. He’s a teammate first, and he works hard. All the intrinsic things that we look for out of our players, he has and he exhibits those. Again – being a great team player, a hard worker, and team-first. He didn’t care if he got the ball or not, blocks well. Well, you know we’re very fortunate to have Gabe. He had a great year, but that’s a testament to him and his work ethic,” Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford said.

Gabe hopes to continue his football career at the next level.