Fleming girls, Patrick Henry boys advance to Region 5D Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – High school action continued Wednesday night with action from Region 5D on display. The William Fleming girls team hosted North Stafford, the Patrick Henry boys hosted Riverbend and the Patrick Henry girls were on the road at Briar Woods.

We’ll start on Ferncliff where the Lady Colonels had no problems against the visiting Wolverines of North Stafford. Amari Worsham led the way with 21 points for the second consecutive game as Fleming scored at will from inside and outside. Shyanne Tate added 10 points as the Lady Colonels cruised to a 60-29 victory. They will host Woodgrove Friday at 6 p.m.

Amari Worsham celebrates after hitting a late-game three pointer (WSLS)

Across town on Grandin Road, the Patrick Henry boys used a big second quarter to lift themselves to an 85-47 victory over Riverbend. After it proved to be a close contest in the first quarter, the Patriots outscored the Bears 27-5 in the second quarter of play. Brooks Derey made 8 three-pointers, five in the quarter alone, helping Patrick Henry create separation by halftime. The Patriots will host Brooke Point Friday at 6 p.m.

On the road at Briar Woods, the Patrick Henry girls team saw its season come to an end after a 46-41 loss.