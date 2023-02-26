First-ever Gridiron Coaches Clinic a success at William Byrd

VINTON, Va. – William Byrd head coach Brad Lutz organized the school’s first ever Giridiron Coaches Clinic Saturday.

“We just wanted an opportunity as a coaching staff to get better, and then we created an opportunity for not only the Roanoke area, but surrounding areas to get better,” Lutz said. “It’s a great networking opportunity not just for high school coaches but college coaches too. We had 25 coaches here today speaking.”

The event lasted most of the morning - with speakers like Brad Glenn who is now heading to Cincinatti, Ferrum’s Cleive Adams and local high school coaches like Heritage’s Brad Bradley and Michael Rrist from Radford. All discussing topics ranging from culture, to strength and conditioning, to x;’s and o’s.

“I think this function is phenomenal. It allows coaches like myself to listen to coaches with more experiences, and also kind of speak about what I know and let them get to know me,” VMI’s AJ Hampton said. “As the recruiting coordinator at VMI, it allows me to develop relationships with the high school coaches, so I think it’s very valuable in that sense.”