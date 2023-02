BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s offensive line coach, Joe Rudolph, is leaving the program for Notre Dame, according to media reports.

Coach Rudolph tweeted a goodbye on Monday.

Rudolph came to the Hokies for the 2022 season at Tech after coaching at Wisconsin, where he also played football, for seven seasons.

Hokies head coach Brent Pry congratulated Rudolph, saying, “We are thankful for Joe and his many contributions to our program.”