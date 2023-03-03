George Wythe ready for state tournament appearance Friday

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The George Wythe Maroons are having a stand-out season at 26-3. The Class 1 state tournament begins on Friday.

It’s been a complete 180 for the Maroons who only won 10 games last season. The turnaround has been led by head coach Tony Dunford, who has developed a team of shooters that are fast in transition. Although George Wythe lost in the region final to Auburn, they advance to the state quarterfinals and will head south on I-81 to face Twin Springs.

“Right after the game we were all frustrated in the locker room,” sophomore Rex Delp said. “Took us some time. It’s really going to motivate us and get us ready to play Friday night and maybe Monday if we win that game Friday. It’s hard to beat a team five times, it really is.”

“It’s been a great season, it really has, we’ve been coming out, competing, playing hard, we’ve been working ever since this summer to improve and show people what we can do,” junior Ty Campbell said. “Last year wasn’t the greatest year we had, but we’re proving a lot of people wrong and keep playing hard you know. Twin Springs, is very well coached. They’re going to play hard, they have two kids who can really play, but we just have to come out and play. We’re really excited one game at a time, that’s what we’re saying here.”

George Wythe will face Twin Springs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gate City.