Virginia trails Duke 24-17 at halftime of the ACC Championship

Duke during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Saturday March 11th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – At halftime of the ACC Tournament Championship, the Virginia Cavaliers trail the Duke Blue Devils 24-17.

The shooting woes that the Cavaliers experienced in the latter part of the regular season have appeared thus far tonight, with a dismal 1-of-7 stat line from beyond the arc and just 27 percent shooting for the game.

While Duke has also only made one three-pointer, it has forced 7 turnovers and turned them into 7 points. ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski leads the scoring department with 11 points for the Blue Devils. Reece Beekman with 6 so far for Virginia.

Blue Devils are also finding success in the paint, outscoring the Cavaliers 14-6.